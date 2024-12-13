Romanian far-right politician tops list of MEPs with highest side income

A recent study revealed that Gheorghe Piperea (Romania/European Conservatives and Reformists), representing far-right party AUR, earns an external annual income of EUR 657,000 from the law firm he founded, the most among all MEPs.

The study compiled by Transparency International EU, provides detailed information about MEPs who receive money from lobbying groups in agriculture and the automotive sector while being active in the same policy areas. Approximately 30% of the 720 members of the European Parliament collectively earn additional income of over EUR 6.3 million per year, on top of their MEP salaries. Overall, 74% of MEPs have some sort of side activity.

Romanian Gheorghe Piperea, 54, is a lawyer specializing in commercial law, banking law, and consumer protection. He founded the law firm "Piperea & Associates" but has also gained notoriety for spreading numerous conspiracy theories on social media, including about vaccination and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Euronews Europe.

Next on the list are French physician Laurent Castillo and Italian Roberto Vannacci, whose political book Il Mondo Al Contrario (2023) proved to be a surprising and, it seems, profitable success.

"It is essential to keep a connection on the ground, not to be a disconnected representative," Castillo said in a statement sent via email to Euronews. He claimed there is no contradiction between fighting for better health policy in Parliament and his lifelong ambition to care for others as a physician.

MEPs already get a base salary of EUR 124,000, an expense allowance of EUR 59,400, and a regular attendance allowance of EUR 52,800. They are allowed to have jobs outside the European Parliament, but they must publicly declare them, in accordance with rules.

"MEPs are not allowed to conduct paid lobbying activities" under the European Parliament's internal regulations, Raphaël Kergueno, Senior Policy Officer at the organization, told Euronews. But he added that the vagueness of this rule means that "it is up to each politician to decide whether or not there is a conflict of interest."

The research details cases such as Stefan Köhler (Germany/European People's Party) and Christine Singer (Germany/Renew), who each earn thousands of euros per month from the Bavarian Farmers' Association, which represents regional interests in agriculture and forestry - while serving on the European Parliament's agriculture and environment committees. Filip Turek (Czech Republic/Patriots) declares earnings of EUR 10,000 per month as an independent consultant in the automotive industry - a sector he frequently discusses in his MEP work, intervening on the subject during a recent parliamentary plenary session.

Last time, in May, Lithuanian MEP Viktor Uspaskich topped the ranking, declaring annual earnings of EUR 3 million from a company with significant commercial property interests in Russia. Uspaskich is no longer an MEP following the June elections, and in August he was found to be the target of a criminal investigation into fraudulent payments worth over EUR 500,000, allegations he denied.

(Photo source: Gheorghe Piperea on Facebook)