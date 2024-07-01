Romanian fans fifth most numerous at Euro 2024 matches in Germany

According to UEFA data reviewed by the German publication Tribuna, Romania had the fifth-most numerous fans at the Euro 2024 matches in Germany.

Turkey had the most fans, namely 130,000. The hosts, Germany, had 125,000 fans, while the Croatians were around 103,000.

In fourth was Albania, with a total of 95,000 fans in Germany. The top five was complete with Romanians, with 92,000 fans.

The full ranking is as follows: Turkey (130,000); Germany (125,000); Croatia (103,000); Albania (95,000); Romania (92,000); Scotland (82,000); Netherlands (80,000); Serbia (73,000); Poland (70,000); England (65,000); Austria (60,000); Denmark (60,000); Georgia (60,000); Ukraine (53,000); Belgium (50,000); Hungary (46,000); Slovenia (44,000); France (41,000); Switzerland (39,000); Czech Republic (38,000); Portugal (37,000); Italy (36,000); Slovakia (35,000); and Spain (34,000).

With a total of 4 goals scored, Romania topped their Euro group for the first time and is readying to face the Netherlands on July 2. Romania’s team is the clear underdog, with a combined valuation of EUR 92 million, while the Netherlands’ team is valued at EUR 815 million.

