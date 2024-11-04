Romanian, European officials congratulate Maia Sandu for securing second term in Moldova

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, and other Romanian politicians and officials have congratulated Maia Sandu for her re-election in the presidential elections in the Republic of Moldova.

Maia Sandu secured a second term as Moldova’s president, winning over 55% of votes overall. The pro-Russian candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo won 44.65% of votes, and had more votes than Sandu in Moldova itself. Over 82% of the diaspora votes, however, were cast for Sandu, an advocate of Moldova’s pro-EU path. Sandu also won the most votes in the populous capital of Chisinau.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis congratulated Maia Sandu after the results came in.

"Congratulations, Maia Sandu, on this historic victory! The Romanian people stand with the citizens of the Republic of Moldova in this achievement, which irreversibly anchors the country's destiny within the European family. With this new mandate entrusted to you, you have the unique opportunity to continue and strengthen the reforms and progress of the past four years to ensure stability, prosperity, and peace," Iohannis stated in a post on X.

Romanian prime minister and presidential hopeful Marcel Ciolacu also sent Maia Sandu congratulations.

"Moldovans worldwide have made history today. They have reconfirmed to the entire world not only their courage but also their full confidence in their European future! They fought determinedly against an infernal mechanism put in place by Russia, which attempted to massively undermine democracy by buying votes on a large scale," the PM wrote on Facebook.

Ciolacu emphasized that he will continue to support the Republic of Moldova to reach its rightful place - alongside Romania in the European Union: “Together, we will build a prosperous and secure future for all our citizens.:

Liberal leader and also presidential candidate in Romania’s own upcoming elections, Nicolae Ciucă, congratulated Maia Sandu as well.

“Democracy and free voting have prevailed! Congratulations, Maia Sandu, on the election results and the tremendous victory! The Republic of Moldova continues its European journey and path to integration into the European Union. Romania is a reliable ally and supporter, both socially and economically," Nicolae Ciucă wrote on his Facebook page.

Maia Sandu also received congratulations from European leaders like Emmanuel Macron, Donald Tusk, and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“Congratulations, dear Maia Sandu, on your victory tonight. It takes a rare kind of strength to overcome the challenges you’ve faced in this election. I’m glad to continue working with you towards a European future for Moldova and its people,” the Commission head said on X.

(Photo source: Maia Sandu on Facebook)