Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/19/2022 - 08:37
Business

Romanian entrepreneurs set up short-distance air carrier

19 January 2022
"It takes 12 hours to go by land from Oradea to Constanţa, and this is just an example. […] We believe that situations similar to the summer of 2020 will not be encountered too soon, and that is what makes us look to the future with confidence," Tudor Constantinescu, the general manager of AirConnect, said in an interview with Business Magazin.

AirConnect was set up by Constantinescu and four other private investors with experience in relevant fields.

The company has a capital of EUR 1 mln. The total investment in the first year amounts to over EUR 4 mln, representing mainly the costs of purchasing and operating aircraft, investments in IT and management systems, initial training of navigating personnel, marketing.

AirConnect will have a fleet of ATR 72-600 aircraft, which Constantinescu says is a "perfectly suitable aircraft to cover domestic and international destinations over short distances."

In the first year of operation, the company will have two such ATRs, and it will expand its fleet to five aircraft next year.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/10/2022 - 15:03
13 January 2022
Air travel: Routes from Romania announced for 2022 & the airport reopening planned for this spring
