Romanian energy trader plans to raise EUR 5 mln with bond issue

Restart Energy One, a green energy producer and supplier of electricity and natural gas, will carry out a private placement of green bonds in the next period, aiming to raise about EUR 5 million to boost investments.

The private placement, managed by local brokerage firm Goldring, will have an interest rate of 8-10% per year and a maturity of five years, Ziarul Financiar reported. The bonds will be denominated in local currency (RON).

After the private placement is completed, the bonds will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, says Armand Domuta, general manager of Restart Energy One and shareholder of the company.

Founded in 2015, Restart Energy reached a turnover of RON 128.5 mln (EUR 26.8 mln) in 2019. The company recorded a net profit of RON 1.9 mln (EUR 0.39 mln) last year.

