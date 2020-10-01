Study reveals Romanian employees’ professional goals for 2020

A new job, a salary increase and a job closer to home are the Romanian employees' main professional goals for 2020, according to a study by online recruiting platform eJobs Romania.

More than 44% of respondents said they want to change their job this year, 30% hope for a salary increase, 24% want a job closer to home, and 22% put professional development on their short list of wishes for 2020. The Romanian employees would also want to change their field of activity this year, emigrate or start their own businesses.

Even those who plan to keep the same job in 2020 are determined to make a series of changes. Most of them said they want to cut back on overtime and get involved in bigger projects. Meanwhile, 34% are considering a promotion.

Two out of then respondents want to improve their relationship with teammates, while 19% aim for a better relationship with the direct manager, the same study showed. About 17% plan to move to another department of the same company and about 15% want to increase their efficiency.

The Romanian employees also seem to be optimistic about 2020, as 7 out of 10 respondents believe that this year will be better than the previous one, from a professional point of view. “When they say this, the Romanians also think about what will happen to their salaries. Thus, 62% of the study participants believe that they will receive a salary increase in 2020. A quarter of them estimate that they will earn 10%-20% more in the new year than in 2019, 14% expect inflation-adjusted increases ranging from 5% to 10%, and 18% hope for a 20%-25% higher net salary in 2020,” said Bogdan Badea, CEO eJobs Romania.

Went it comes to what went wrong in 2019, most respondents said that last year was a bad one because they did not get a salary increase.

The study was conducted between December 1 and December 27, 2019, on a sample of 1,120 respondents.

