Sports

Former sports minister Eduard Novak will cycle for Romania at the Paralympic Games

04 July 2024

Former sports minister Eduard Novak, a road and track racing cyclist, will represent Romania at the Paralympic Games in Paris this summer. It will be his sixth participation in the international event.

"An announcement I couldn't wait to share with you: yesterday, the Romanian Cycling Federation officially confirmed that I have been selected for the sixth time to represent Romania at the Paralympic Games in August! It is an honor and a joy to be able to represent my country again, to be able to play the sport I love at a performance level, and to continue to push my limits," Novak said in a post on Facebook. 

Eduard Novak was the minister of sport from December 2020 until the summer of 2023. 

He started his sports career as a speed skater and won several international competitions practicing this sport. After a 1996 car accident, he switched to cycling.

Novak won a silver medal in 2008 in Beijing, while in 2012, in London, he won a gold and a silver medal. In 2021, he also won silver in the men's C4 4000m individual pursuit at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Guvernul Romaniei)

Sports

1

Editor's picks