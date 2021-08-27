Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 08/27/2021 - 12:53
Sports

 

 

Tokyo Paralympics: Romanian minister Eduard Novak wins silver in men's individual pursuit

27 August 2021
Romanian sports minister Eduard Novak, a road and track racing cyclist, won silver in the men's C4 4000m individual pursuit at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. He was defeated in the final by Slovak Jozef Metelka.

Eduard Novak thus won Romania's first medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo and the fourth in his career.

Also on Friday, August 27, Romanian Alex Bologa picked up the bronze medal in the men's judo -60kg contest B. He also won bronze at the 2016 the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Romania has won four medals at previous editions of the Paralympic Games. Eduard Novak won three of them: gold and silver in London in 2012 and silver in Beijing in 2008. Alex Bologa won a bronze medal in 2016 in Rio in judo (60 kg category).

(Photo source: Facebook/Guvernul Romaniei)

