Romanian oncologist who accepted 280 bribes gets three-year prison sentence

The former head of the oncology department at the Suceava County Hospital, Anca Dumitrovici Ababneh, was sentenced to three years in prison in a bribery case. The decision of the Suceava Court of Appeal is final, according to Digi24.

She was sent to court in November 2023 after the prosecutors determined she received bribes 280 times in 2022.

Prosecutors showed that, in December 2022, she received sums of money from patients or their relatives to carry out her official duties, such as prescribing treatments, issuing medical prescriptions, or interpreting tests. In just one week, she had taken bribes 60 times before Christmas 2022, Biziday reported.

During 2022, the doctor took bribes about 280 times in money or various products, such as honey, cheese, meat, or perfumes.

(Photo source: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)