Romanian defense minister, NATO chief discuss Black Sea security and strategic priorities in Brussels

Romanian defense minister Angel Tîlvăr officially met with NATO secretary general Mark Rutte on Tuesday, March 25, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. The discussions focused on security developments in the Black Sea region, the consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and joint efforts to strengthen deterrence and defense along NATO's eastern flank.

As NATO prepares for its June summit in The Hague, the two officials reviewed the Alliance's strategic priorities, emphasizing unity and coherence in responding to emerging security challenges. Minister Tîlvăr reiterated Romania's support for the secretary general's objectives in shaping the agenda for the leaders' meeting.

The Romanian defense minister also underscored the Black Sea region's strategic importance for Euro-Atlantic security and highlighted the need to keep it at the forefront of NATO's agenda, according to the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN).

He also raised concerns over Russia's drone attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure along the Danube and reiterated Romania's contributions to supporting Ukraine. In this context, he emphasized the success of Romania's European F-16 Training Center.

"With a war at our border and an unpredictable geopolitical climate, it is essential to demonstrate unity and strategic vision. Our commitment to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, the core principle of collective defense, and to Euro-Atlantic democratic values guides Romania's actions. Strengthening the transatlantic partnership and ensuring Europe takes a more active role in its own defense are necessary responses to today's challenges," minister Tîlvăr stated.

The meeting also reviewed Romania's contributions to NATO's defense posture, including its active participation in NATO battlegroups in Poland (since 2017), Bulgaria, and Slovakia. Additionally, minister Tîlvăr highlighted Romania's involvement in enhanced Air Policing missions, such as the planned deployment of F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania from April to July 2025.

Regarding defense spending, Angel Tîlvăr reaffirmed Romania's commitment to NATO financial obligations, allocating over 2% of GDP to defense in 2024, with the 2025 budget once again surpassing this threshold. He also stressed the need to boost Europe's defense industry production capacity to meet growing security demands.

During the same meeting, the Romanian defense minister further emphasized the importance of multinational exercises, citing Romania's successful participation in Steadfast Dart 25, NATO's largest exercise this year. Conducted in Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece, the drill brought together approximately 10,000 troops from nine allied nations, showcasing NATO's rapid deployment capabilities in line with its new defense plans.

