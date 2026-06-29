Extreme heat grips Romania as red alert expands to most of the country, including Bucharest

The weather service expanded the red heat alert for most of Romania, including Bucharest, as temperatures are expected to climb as high as 41 degrees Celsius over the next two days. Authorities in the capital deployed additional cooling infrastructure, including water mist showers and public drinking fountains, to help residents cope with the extreme heat.

According to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), the red warning will be in effect from Monday, June 29, at 10:00 a.m. until Wednesday, July 1, at 10:00 a.m., covering the regions of Banat, Crișana, Maramureș, Transylvania, Moldova, Oltenia, western Muntenia, and Bucharest.

Meteorologists said maximum temperatures will range between 35 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, with the highest values expected in Banat and Crișana. The heat index will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units, while nighttime temperatures will remain unusually high, generally between 17 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, creating tropical nights.

Meanwhile, a lower-level orange heat warning will be in force for six counties in Dobrogea and eastern Muntenia, including the Black Sea coast. Temperatures there are expected to reach up to 38 degrees Celsius, while the Danube Delta will see highs of around 32 degrees Celsius. Tropical nights with minimum temperatures between 20 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius are also forecast.

The weather service warned that atmospheric instability is expected to increase on Tuesday afternoon and evening, particularly in hilly and mountainous areas.

In response to the heatwave, Bucharest City Hall announced last week that 113 public drinking fountains are already operating across the capital and that eight street mist showers are set to be installed in busy pedestrian areas.

City officials urged residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the extreme heat.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Administratia Nationala de Meteorologie RA)