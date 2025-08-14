Justice

Romanian border police seize 473 suspected counterfeit phones worth over RON 3 mln

14 August 2025

Romanian border police announced on August 13 that they had seized 473 mobile phones suspected of being counterfeit, with an estimated value exceeding RON 3 million. The discovery was made the day before, on August 12, during a routine patrol near the Nădlac border area.

Officers conducting random checks stopped a Romanian-registered vehicle driven by a Romanian citizen. Inside the car, they found several boxes filled with mobile phones, for which the driver was unable to provide any proof of origin or purchase, according to the press release.

Following the initial stop, both the driver and the car were taken to the police station for further investigation. A detailed inventory confirmed the presence of 473 mobile phones, believed to be fake, with an estimated total value of slightly over RON 3 million.

Authorities have opened a criminal investigation under suspicions of distributing goods that bear marks identical or similar to registered trademarks. Legal measures will be determined upon the conclusion of the ongoing inquiry.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)

