Tech

Romanian IT security giant Bitdefender posts profit for 2024

07 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

IT security solutions provider Bitdefender, one of the most well-known Romanian IT brands internationally and the largest local software producer, reported revenues of RON 1.67 billion (EUR 330 million), up 62.6% compared to 2023, according to Profit.ro.

The company reported a net profit of RON 239.6 million (EUR 47.3 million) in 2024, from a loss of RON 122.7 million (EUR 24.2 million) in the previous year. Importantly, the negative result in 2023 was the effect of the company’s transition to a new accounting standard.

Last year, Bitdefender’s liabilities increased by 44.4% to RON 300.1 million (EUR 59.2 million), and receivables advanced by 24.9% to RON 347.9 million (EUR 68.6 million).

The average number of employees rose by 7.3%, from 1,538 to 1,650.

In December 2021, Bitdefender was reportedly preparing to launch an IPO on the US capital market, with JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley hired as consultants, at a valuation fit for unicorn status. However, the company management decided to put the listing on hold due to increased pessimism on the market.

In 2017, Bitdefender was valued at over USD 600 million following a transaction in which the European fund Vitruvian Partners acquired 30% of the company’s shares from Axxess Capital. Recently, the investment platform AInvest stated that an IPO is expected in 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Tech

Romanian IT security giant Bitdefender posts profit for 2024

07 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

IT security solutions provider Bitdefender, one of the most well-known Romanian IT brands internationally and the largest local software producer, reported revenues of RON 1.67 billion (EUR 330 million), up 62.6% compared to 2023, according to Profit.ro.

The company reported a net profit of RON 239.6 million (EUR 47.3 million) in 2024, from a loss of RON 122.7 million (EUR 24.2 million) in the previous year. Importantly, the negative result in 2023 was the effect of the company’s transition to a new accounting standard.

Last year, Bitdefender’s liabilities increased by 44.4% to RON 300.1 million (EUR 59.2 million), and receivables advanced by 24.9% to RON 347.9 million (EUR 68.6 million).

The average number of employees rose by 7.3%, from 1,538 to 1,650.

In December 2021, Bitdefender was reportedly preparing to launch an IPO on the US capital market, with JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley hired as consultants, at a valuation fit for unicorn status. However, the company management decided to put the listing on hold due to increased pessimism on the market.

In 2017, Bitdefender was valued at over USD 600 million following a transaction in which the European fund Vitruvian Partners acquired 30% of the company’s shares from Axxess Capital. Recently, the investment platform AInvest stated that an IPO is expected in 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 July 2025
Politics
Romania’s opposition party AUR announces no-confidence motion against government
07 July 2025
Diversity
Bucharest introduces app-based smart system to improve public transport for the visually impaired
07 July 2025
Macro
Romania remains among high-income countries in World Bank ranking for 2024
07 July 2025
Politics
Former president, prime ministers reportedly warned of Romania’s out of control deficit since summer of 2024
07 July 2025
Finance
Romanian government approves EUR 2.1 bln fiscal package to reduce deficit
07 July 2025
Environment
Update: Southern Romania under Code Red heatwave, with temperatures to soar above 40 degrees Celsius
05 July 2025
Cinema
Film review – Gazing into the Past: Il Cinema Ritrovato & TIFF
04 July 2025
Sports
Romanian climber Horia Colibășanu summits Nanga Parbat, his 11th peak over 8,000m