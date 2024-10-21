Romanian Bernadette Szocs wins two silver medals at European Individual Table Tennis Championships

Romania's Bernadette Szocs won two silver medals at the European Individual Table Tennis Championships in Linz, Austria, first at the women’s doubles event and then at the singles event.

Szocs and partner Sofia Polcanova were bested by Hana Matelova and Barbora Balazova in the doubles final, after a balanced match. The score was 3-2 (11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6) in favor of the Czech-Slovak pair.

On Sunday, October 20, Bernadette Szocs faced her doubles partner, Austrian Sofia Polcanova, in the singles final. Polcanova won the final against Szocs with a score of 4-1 (11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9).

"I am very happy that I managed to win two silver medals for Romania at the European Championship in Linz. After my modest performance in Paris, where I was attacked and criticized, I chose not to respond and instead prove at the table, through results, that I am the same athlete, full of enthusiasm," Bernadette said on her official Facebook account.

Bernadette Szocs is the only Romanian player to reach the top eight in this championship, already having 10 European medals in her record (6 with the team, 3 in mixed doubles, and one in doubles), according to News.ro.

(Photo source: Szocs Bernadette on Facebook)