Romanian authorities widen Costinești beach, install new breakwaters

13 January 2025

Romanian authorities in the seaside town of Costinești, on the Black Sea coast, have commissioned the widening of the beach to about 100 meters in width and 2.7 kilometers in length, with new breakwaters to protect against storms.

In total, five breakwaters will help the resort deal with tides, currents, and waves. Moreover, after the works are done, the emblematic Evanghelia shipwreck will be a few meters away from the breakwater line. This way, tourists will be able to admire the ship that has become an icon for Costinești.

“We will gain almost 25 hectares of beach. We are entering the 12th year of dealing with these issues. There are some non-compliant works, but this area is also included in the consolidation project. Over time, the beach has suffered damage,” said Dumitru Jeanu, mayor of Costinești, cited by Digi24.

Costinești is one of the areas most affected by coastal erosion, with the beach losing more of its integrity each year.

“Sand replenishment will start from one breakwater heading south, with the beach width being approximately 100 meters, which means the beach will extend roughly to the level of the shipwreck’s prow,” said Marius Stamat, project manager.

The resort is not the only one dealing with the same problem. Beaches in the Saturn-Mangalia area are also being rehabilitated, with the 2 Mai resort scheduled in the fall. Construction will be halted over the summer so as to not bother tourists. The total value of the project is EUR 79 million.

(Photo source: Ovidiu Tanasa | Dreamstime.com)

