App created by two Romanians wins Facebook startup contest

Romanian startup ATi Studios, led by Alexandru Iliescu and Tudor Iliescu, two brothers from Brasov, won a Facebook contest for startups.

Mondly Languages, their free app for language learning, was named by Facebook the most successful app in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, reports local Profit.ro.

The FbStart Apps of the Year contest awards the most innovative and successful applications included in the FbStart program. The competition received 900 applications from 87 countries.

Mondly was launched in 2014 and has since been downloaded by 20 million people in 190 countries. In August 2016, the startup launched the first chatbot (a system that uses artificial intelligence to communicate with users) for language learning, which is integrated into the application.

Mondly has recently launched a language learning application in virtual reality (VR), which combines artificial intelligence with voice recognition technology, being the first language learning application to bring together these technologies.

