Travel restrictions: Romania updates “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Thursday, March 25, the list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.”

Travelers arriving from these states/areas are required to quarantine at home or a stated location for 14 days.

The CNSU decided to remove Great Britain from the list. However, the new “yellow list” still includes 41 states/regions, among them Estonia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Cyprus, Sweden, France, Italy, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The updated list is available here.

