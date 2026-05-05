Romania’s men, women’s teams among top 16 at 2026 World Team Table Tennis Championships

Romania has qualified among the top 16 teams of the 2026 World Team Table Tennis Championships in London with both its men’s and women’s teams.

The Romanian men’s team, ranked 14th in the world, bested Poland, the 17th team in the world, after five hard-fought matches, according to the Romanian Table Tennis Federation.

Romanian Iulian Chirița brought the first valuable point against Milosz Redzimski, whom he defeated 3-2 (11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 3-11, 11-7). In the third match, Ovidiu Ionescu brought Romania back into the lead, thanks to calculated shots and decisions, which allowed him to control much of the match against Maciej Kubik, winning 3-1 (11-3, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6).

Defeated in the second match of the Romania – Poland encounter, Eduard Ionescu returned to the table and narrowly lost against Milosz Redzimski. In the decisive match, Iulian Chirița rose to the occasion and defeated Marek Badowski, 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 12-10).

On Wednesday, May 6, Romania’s men’s team will face the winner of the Australia – China match.

The national women’s team also entered the top 16 teams of the 2026 World Championship, following the match won against the Netherlands. Ranked seventh in the world, Romania’s team won the match 3-0.

First at the table was Bernadette Szocs, who made a superb comeback after being down 2-0 in sets against Britt Eerland. Elizabeta Samara increased Romania’s lead to 2-0 after a demanding match with defender Jie Li. Qualification was secured by Andreea Dragoman, who played without difficulties against Tanja Helle, in a match quickly ended at 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-4).

Romania’s women’s team will face the winner of the Egypt – Slovakia match on Wednesday as well.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romania de Tenis de Masa on Facebook)