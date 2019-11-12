Romania’s women’s handball team leaves World Championships with five defeats

Romania’s national women’s handball team recorded another harsh defeat in its last match at the World Handball Championships in Japan. Romania lost to the hosts 20-37, its worst result yet at this tournament, and finished last in main round Group 2, with zero points.

Basically, Romania lost against all of its five opponents in this group, and, except for the match against Montenegro (26-27), all of the defeats were very harsh: 16-31 with Spain, 18-27 with Russia, 22-34 with Sweden, and 20-37 with Japan. Romania thus scored only 102 goals in the five matches and received 156, a very poor performance.

The team ended the tournament on 12th place, however, ahead of world champions France, due to harder than expected victories against Senegal (29-24) and Kazakhstan (22-20) and a fantastic second half in the first group stage against Hungary, which helped the team qualify to the main round. Romania was 10-16 behind Hungary at half time and managed to win the match 28-27, with the victory goal coming in the last seconds from star Cristina Neagu, the world’s best player in 2018.

Romania also had a balanced match against Montenegro and a good first half against Russia (10-10 at half time). After that, things went from bad to worse for the Romanians.

