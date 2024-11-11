Tax collection agency unveils more of Romania's buoyant videochat industry

Romania's tax collection agency ANAF "identified" more than 270 taxpayers (natural persons) who generated revenues of approximately RON 400 million (EUR 80 million) from videochat activities over the past two years, according to Economedia.ro.

The official statement by ANAF implies that the 270 taxpayers have not voluntarily declared their revenues but were spotted by following money transfers from videochat platforms.

"Specifically, financial transactions are analyzed, identifying Romanian entities with numerous sums of money from various online platforms, and based on the name of these platforms, the type of activity carried out can be determined," explained Sabina Zereș, head of Communication, Public Relations and Mass Media within ANAF for Economedia.ro.

In 2023, ANAF unveiled data about Romania's buoyant videochat industry for the first time. Head of ANAF, Lucian Heius, stated that over 400,000 people work in the video chat industry in Romania, and 5,000 companies with this object of activity are registered. It is largely a tax-compliant industry, he said.

Experts estimate, however, that only 200,000 work directly in the industry while another 50,000-100,000 are technical support.

When it comes to revenues, however, the data is less clear. The industry generates revenues in the range of several billions of euros, according to HR expert Doru Supeala, who investigated the sector.

"I think the videochat industry in Romania makes several billion euros annually. Unfortunately, we do not have data from ANAF. The data obtained from those in the industry with whom we spoke show that globally, in the most important markets - the US and Europe - several tens of billions of euros are made from video chat, and Romania is always at the top, having about 30% of the industry," said Supeala, as quoted by Adevarul.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alterfalter/Dreamstime.com)