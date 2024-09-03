Romania imports three used cars for every new car registered

For every new car registered in Romania, three used cars are imported from abroad.

New car registrations in Romania decreased in August 2024 by 22.64% compared to August 2023, reaching a volume of 9,972 units. For the first eight months of 2024, new car registrations reached 106,534 units, an increase of 6.35% compared to the same period in 2023, which had 100,166 units.

The year 2024 has been slightly better for the new car market compared to the previous year, but a significant drop was registered in August. The overall sales for the year so far are positive compared to the previous year, according to statistics from the Association of Carmakers, or ACAROM.

Meanwhile, the second-hand car market continues to perform well. The volume of second-hand cars registered for the first time in Romania reached 27,710 units in August 2024, a growth of 5.1% compared to August 2023.

For the first eight months of 2024, second-hand car registrations for the first time in Romania reached 210,472 units, an increase of 19.56% compared to the same period in 2023, which had 176,028 units.

New Car Brand Rankings for the First 8 Months of 2024:

DACIA: 32,009 units TOYOTA: 9,206 units HYUNDAI: 6,961 units SKODA: 6,938 units RENAULT: 6,873 units VOLKSWAGEN: 6,352 units FORD: 4,503 units MERCEDES: 3,689 units BMW: 3,420 units SUZUKI: 3,301 units

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)