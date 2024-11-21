Defense

Romania signs agreement with the US on F-35s acquisition

21 November 2024

Romania has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) with the United States for the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets on Thursday, November 21. The agreement targets 32 aircraft, along with their associated weaponry, according to Digi24.

The document was signed by the Romanian minister of defense, Angel Tîlvăr, and the US ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec.

The state-of-the-art aircraft, known for their advanced aviation technology, will play a pivotal role in Romania's defense strategy, enhancing its rapid response capabilities against potential threats, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the signing ceremony. 

The PM noted that, beyond military advantages, the agreement is expected to boost Romania's defense industry, creating jobs and fostering professional development opportunities for young specialists in key technological fields.

In her turn, US ambassador Kathleen Kavalec said: "Romania's decision to acquire these advanced fighter jets is a key step in the ongoing modernization of the Romanian Armed Forces and will contribute significantly to the long-term defense of the NATO Alliance and our collective security."

In an answer to journalists, the ambassador stated that these planes are expected to fly above Romania by 2030. 

"In the meantime, Romania has the benefit of the F-16 fleet and its F-16 training center, which will prepare for the transition to the F-35 program," she said.

The State Department (DoS) in the United States announced in September that it greenlighted the sale of 32 F-35 fighter jets to Romania under a deal estimated at USD 6.5 billion and financed under the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) facility and from other loans guaranteed by the US Government. The Romanian Senate approved the bill on this acquisition last week.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

1

