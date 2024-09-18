Romania set to host US naval forces special operations contingent

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis recently approved the presence of a US special operations naval forces contingent, along with military equipment and materials from the United States Naval Special Warfare.

The unit will come to Romania for “joint training and enhancing the ability to ensure an appropriate response to potential security challenges in the Black Sea region,” according to a document sent to Parliament by the Presidential Administration cited by G4Media.

According to the document signed by president Klaus Iohannis, the presence of the US contingent will contribute to strengthening Romania's position within the strategic partnership with the United States as a vector of stability on NATO’s Eastern Flank. It will also allow the harmonization of training procedures and the identification of concrete ways of cooperation between special operations forces structures of the Romanian and US military.

Additionally, in response to Ukraine's requests for military assistance, Sweden has donated assault boats in August 2024 and has asked for Romania’s assistance in establishing a location to station them. They will be operated by Swedish personnel, consisting of 35 people. The Swedish personnel entered Romanian territory in the second half of August and requested access to the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base and the Mangalia Military Port.

Sweden has also requested the necessary logistical support for Ukrainian personnel who will participate in the training activities (transportation, food, accommodation, fuel for the boats, and other possible logistical support elements during the training activities).

In this context, the president approved the transit of equipment and materials donated to Ukraine by Sweden through Romanian territory and, upon request, the training of soldiers from the Ukrainian detachment that will take over the donated boats. Any expenses incurred with training Ukrainian soldiers will be covered by the Ministry of National Defense, which in turn will recover the funds from the EU.

The president also approved the participation of the Romanian Army in the NATO Security Assistance and Training Mission starting in 2024. Around 100 military personnel, mostly instructors and specialized personnel, will be hosted.

Finally, according to another document, Klaus Iohannis asked Parliament's approval for the establishment of a maritime training facility in Romania for Ukrainian personnel.

(Photo source: Naval Special Warfare Command on Facebook)