Society

Romania to enter UN list of super-aged societies in 2025

18 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

According to the United Nations (UN), in 2025, more than 20% of the population in Romania will be over the age of 65, making the country part of the list of super-aged societies, according to Visual Capitalist data quoted by Economedia.ro.

Romania is experiencing fewer and fewer births each year, while the proportion of elderly people continues to grow, causing several economic and social challenges. Importantly, an aging population in a democracy also tends to vote for short-term policies and discourage the long-term planning necessary for prolonged development.

The problem is most visible locally. In many rural communities across Romania, seniors represent almost a quarter of the population.

Nationally, the ratio of retirees to employees was 8 to 10, according to the National Institute of Statistics, weighing down the national budget.

Monaco tops the list of super-aged societies, with 36% of its population over 65 years old, followed by Japan (30%) and the island of Saint-Helena (27.8%). There are 43 countries worldwide in this situation, and Romania ranks 42nd.

According to the latest data from the National Pension House, there were over 4.5 million retirees in Romania in January 2025, of which more than 3.6 million receive an old-age pension, with the majority being women. Additionally, the number of people over 80 years old is rising. As a result, the demand for nursing homes has increased. 

“The percentage of the global population aged 65 and above is expected to rise from 10% in 2022 to 16% in 2050. It is projected that by 2050, the number of individuals aged 65 years or above across the world will be twice the number of children under age 5 and almost equivalent to the number of children under 12 years,” a UN report says.

According to estimates, Switzerland, South Korea, Canada, and Taiwan will also reach the super-aged population status in 2025, alongside Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Society

Romania to enter UN list of super-aged societies in 2025

18 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

According to the United Nations (UN), in 2025, more than 20% of the population in Romania will be over the age of 65, making the country part of the list of super-aged societies, according to Visual Capitalist data quoted by Economedia.ro.

Romania is experiencing fewer and fewer births each year, while the proportion of elderly people continues to grow, causing several economic and social challenges. Importantly, an aging population in a democracy also tends to vote for short-term policies and discourage the long-term planning necessary for prolonged development.

The problem is most visible locally. In many rural communities across Romania, seniors represent almost a quarter of the population.

Nationally, the ratio of retirees to employees was 8 to 10, according to the National Institute of Statistics, weighing down the national budget.

Monaco tops the list of super-aged societies, with 36% of its population over 65 years old, followed by Japan (30%) and the island of Saint-Helena (27.8%). There are 43 countries worldwide in this situation, and Romania ranks 42nd.

According to the latest data from the National Pension House, there were over 4.5 million retirees in Romania in January 2025, of which more than 3.6 million receive an old-age pension, with the majority being women. Additionally, the number of people over 80 years old is rising. As a result, the demand for nursing homes has increased. 

“The percentage of the global population aged 65 and above is expected to rise from 10% in 2022 to 16% in 2050. It is projected that by 2050, the number of individuals aged 65 years or above across the world will be twice the number of children under age 5 and almost equivalent to the number of children under 12 years,” a UN report says.

According to estimates, Switzerland, South Korea, Canada, and Taiwan will also reach the super-aged population status in 2025, alongside Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 February 2025
Society
Romania to enter UN list of super-aged societies in 2025
18 February 2025
Sports
Romania secures six medals at Invictus Games 2025 rowing event
18 February 2025
Politics
Elon Musk shares message in support of far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu on X
18 February 2025
Justice
Financial Times: Trump administration pressuring Romanian authorities to lift restrictions on Andrew Tate
18 February 2025
Macro
Romania’s 2025 budget: A bid for stability amid political and economic challenges
18 February 2025
Macro
Romania-Germany trade reaches EUR 42.1 bln in 2024 after modest growth
18 February 2025
Energy
Romania to extend energy price cap scheme, plans new support measures
17 February 2025
Transport
Bucharest transport company discontinues integrated airport train-bus-subway tickets