Romania secures UN Dispute Tribunal judge position after international competition

Romania has won the international competition for a judge position at the UN Dispute Tribunal (or UNDT), with judge Adina Elvira-Ghiţă set to take over a seven-year term, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

Romania secured 109 votes in the UN General Assembly during the international competition for filling a judge position at the UN Dispute Tribunal. The voting followed a technical stage for each candidate.

Judge Adina Elvira-Ghiţă, a professional with over 17 years of experience, will serve as a UNDT judge for 7 years, starting in July 2026.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry noted that “the victory, the result of the campaign coordinated by the MFA and of the evaluations carried out by the UN Internal Justice Council, confirms Romania’s reputation within the UN system and continues the series of diplomatic successes after the election of Romanian judges to the ICJ and ICC.”

Commenting on the appointment, Romanian foreign minister Oana Ţoiu said that "Romania has exemplary professionals who manage, through their work, to increase our respect and influence. Our human capital, at home and in the world, is the most important capital we have."

“I am deeply grateful for the excellent collaboration and the exceptional support I have received, and I hope to bring, through my activity, an honorable contribution to my country,” said Adina Elvira-Ghiţă.

According to the UN website, the UNDT is a “first instance tribunal” of the UN’s internal justice system. It is the tribunal that UN system staff members apply to when they decide to challenge an administrative decision made by an entity over which the UNDT has Jurisdiction, and which the Applicant believes violates their rights in terms of appointment or contract of employment.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oana Toiu on Facebook)