The Romanian national football team recorded another win this week, as under-20 youngsters scored 2 against Poland U-20 as a part of their UEFA Euro U-21 2023 preparation, which will be held in Romania and Georgia next summer.

The match was held at Francisc Neuman Arena in Arad on November 21. The Romanians opened their scoring in the first quarter thanks to FCSB youngster Ianis Stoica’s header. A sleazy defensive display in the Polish box led Farul Constanța’s Gabriel Buta to put his name on the scoreboard and give Romania a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Since Daniel Pancu’s takeover in August 2022, the young Romanian Tricolors have had three losses and one win. The youngsters bowed against Italy, Germany, and Czech Republic before recording their first victory this week.

“We took not one but ten steps forward, even though the results are somewhat identical, defeat by one goal difference,” said Pancu about the match.

As a part of the big Euro U-21 preparation, the former Politehnica Iași boss hopes to bring at least one or two players from the team to the tournament. “However, the results are not the main objective here because we are concerned with the future, we are concerned with discovering as many players as possible to go up to the U-21 national team,” he added.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romanian Football Federation's website)