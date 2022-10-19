Sports

 

 

Romania to face Spain, Ukraine and Croatia in UEFA U-21 Championship, co-hosted by RO and Georgia in 2023

19 October 2022
Romanian Under-21 football team learned its upcoming opponents for the group stage at UEFA U-21 Championship, pitting Octavian Popescu and co against Spain, Ukraine, and Croatia in Group B. The draw, announced by Romania's Ianis Hagi and Georgia's Alexander Iashvili, took place at Ateneul Român in Bucharest on October 18.

This marks Romania's second venture at hosting a UEFA Under-21 tournament after the 1998 edition, where Real Madrid's Guti and his Spaniard teammates took home the main prize. 

Romania's co-host in organizing the tournament, Georgia, makes Group A alongside Portugal, Belgium, and the Netherlands. England and Germany, the defending champion, will likely dominate Group C against underdogs Israel and the Czech Republic - while Italy, France, Switzerland, and Norway will fight for two tickets to the quarter-finals from Group D. 

Taking place from June 21 and July 8, Romania will host six Group B games, a quarter-final, and a semi-final at Giulești Stadium and Steaua Stadium, Bucharest. Dr. Constantin Rădulescu Stadium, the home of CFR Cluj, and Universitatea's Cluj Arena will also host six Group D games and a quarter-final. 

In Georgia, Group A and Group C teams will play in the host cities of Batumi (Batumi Arena), Kutaisi (Shengelia Stadium), and the capital Tbilisi (Meskhi Stadium and Paichadze Stadium). 

The match schedule is available here.

Romania's best venture at the Under-21 tournament occurred not too long ago. Ianis Hagi, the son of the Tricolour's football royalty Gheorghe Hagi, and Reading's George Pușcaș put Romania to the semi-final before losing 4-2 to Germany in the dying minutes at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, in the 2019 edition. 

(Photo source: UEFA website)

