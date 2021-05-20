Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 12:14
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian naval transport group TTS announces EUR 64 mln IPO

20 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s biggest naval transport group – Transport Trade Services (TTS) – will carry out an initial public offering (IPO) through which its current shareholders will sell shares worth up to RON 315 mln (EUR 64 mln).

The company has set a price range of RON 19-21 for its shares in the IPO. The offer will take place between May 24 and June 4 and will have two tranches: one for institutional investors and one for retail investors.

Local brokerage firm Swiss Capital will manage the IPO, with Tradeville and BRK Financial Group part of the distribution group.

The group's shareholders will sell half of their holdings, adding up to 15 million shares or 50% of the company's total equity. The targeted valuation for the whole company is thus RON 630 mln (EUR 128 mln), at the top of the IPO price range.

TTS group recorded consolidated revenues of RON 520 mln (EUR 107 mln), down 5.7% compared to 2019, while its net profit was RON 48 mln (almost EUR 10 mln), down 9.4% year-on-year.

The group's majority shareholder is local businessman Mircea Mihailescu, who owns a 50.4% stake. Notably, the third-biggest shareholder is former finance minister Viorel Stefan, who holds a 10.1% stake.

The IPO prospectus is available here.

editor@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 12:14
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian naval transport group TTS announces EUR 64 mln IPO

20 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s biggest naval transport group – Transport Trade Services (TTS) – will carry out an initial public offering (IPO) through which its current shareholders will sell shares worth up to RON 315 mln (EUR 64 mln).

The company has set a price range of RON 19-21 for its shares in the IPO. The offer will take place between May 24 and June 4 and will have two tranches: one for institutional investors and one for retail investors.

Local brokerage firm Swiss Capital will manage the IPO, with Tradeville and BRK Financial Group part of the distribution group.

The group's shareholders will sell half of their holdings, adding up to 15 million shares or 50% of the company's total equity. The targeted valuation for the whole company is thus RON 630 mln (EUR 128 mln), at the top of the IPO price range.

TTS group recorded consolidated revenues of RON 520 mln (EUR 107 mln), down 5.7% compared to 2019, while its net profit was RON 48 mln (almost EUR 10 mln), down 9.4% year-on-year.

The group's majority shareholder is local businessman Mircea Mihailescu, who owns a 50.4% stake. Notably, the third-biggest shareholder is former finance minister Viorel Stefan, who holds a 10.1% stake.

The IPO prospectus is available here.

editor@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked