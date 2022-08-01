Romanian delegation wins three gold medals at European Universities Games

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

The Romanian delegation to the 2022 European Universities Games won three gold medals, one bronze, four fourth places, four fifth places, one sixth place, one seventh, and one twelfth.

“Exceptional results for the Romanian student teams at the 2022 edition of the European Universities Games!” said minister for education Sorin Cîmpeanu on social media.

The men’s football team from Timișoara’s West University defeated the Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics representatives during penalty shootouts, taking first place.

The women’s basketball team from Pitești University and the men’s handball team from the Ștefan cel Mare University in Suceava both took first place, defeating the teams from Ukraine’s Vasyl Stefanyk University and the Granada University, respectively.

The teams that were victorious in Romania's 2022 National University Championships organized by the Federation of School and University Sports were entered into the European University Games.

The teams competed in women's and men's basketball, women's and men's handball, women's and men's volleyball, men's football, three-on-three female and male basketball, female and male karate, female and male chess.

Romania finished the Games with four medals, on the 15th place in the country ranking. Poland (83 medals), Turkey (47), and Ukraine (62) made the podium, followed by France and Hungary.

The European Universities Games, the largest European multisport student event, are organized biannually since 2012. This year, the Games took place in Lodz, Poland. 2100 students competed in 22 sports during the two weeks of the event.

(Photo source: Facebook, Federatia Sportului Scolar si Universitar)