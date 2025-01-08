Transport

Romania’s Tarom listed among worst airlines in AirHelp ranking

08 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s ailing state airline Tarom was recently ranked among the worst in the world by AirHelp, a company that specializes in obtaining compensation from airlines. The ranking, however, does not provide a complete methodology and includes a low number of airlines.

Tarom appears along airlines such as Tunisair (Tunisia), Buzz (Poland), Nouvelair (Tunisia), Bulgaria Air (Bulgaria), El Al Israel Airlines (Israel), Pegasus Airlines (Turkey), Indigo (India), Air Mauritius (Mauritius), and Sky Express (Greece). 

"Following on from a disappointing finish last year with this year’s joint-worst rating for Claim Processing (0.0 out of 10), Tarom received a total AirHelp score of 4.82 out of 10," the ranking says.

Among the best airlines, AirHelp lists Brussels Airways with last year’s best airline Qatar Airways in second place.

AirHelp claims to have taken into account the opinions of passengers, the punctuality of flights, and the processing of compensation claims.

The ranking went viral online, but it does not provide details about the methodology used. Secondly, it includes only 109 airlines, a small number compared to the thousands of airlines operating worldwide. This fact limits the ranking's relevance.

The Romanian national airline Tarom is currently undergoing restructuring

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Colicaranica | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Romania’s Tarom listed among worst airlines in AirHelp ranking

08 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s ailing state airline Tarom was recently ranked among the worst in the world by AirHelp, a company that specializes in obtaining compensation from airlines. The ranking, however, does not provide a complete methodology and includes a low number of airlines.

Tarom appears along airlines such as Tunisair (Tunisia), Buzz (Poland), Nouvelair (Tunisia), Bulgaria Air (Bulgaria), El Al Israel Airlines (Israel), Pegasus Airlines (Turkey), Indigo (India), Air Mauritius (Mauritius), and Sky Express (Greece). 

"Following on from a disappointing finish last year with this year’s joint-worst rating for Claim Processing (0.0 out of 10), Tarom received a total AirHelp score of 4.82 out of 10," the ranking says.

Among the best airlines, AirHelp lists Brussels Airways with last year’s best airline Qatar Airways in second place.

AirHelp claims to have taken into account the opinions of passengers, the punctuality of flights, and the processing of compensation claims.

The ranking went viral online, but it does not provide details about the methodology used. Secondly, it includes only 109 airlines, a small number compared to the thousands of airlines operating worldwide. This fact limits the ranking's relevance.

The Romanian national airline Tarom is currently undergoing restructuring

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Colicaranica | Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 January 2025
Politics
Event in Washington to officially mark Romania’s entry into US Visa Waiver program this week
08 January 2025
Events
Dakar Rally: Dacia Sandriders down to two teams after French driver Sébastien Loeb involved in accident
08 January 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom to reportedly sell 6.75 bln cubic meters of Neptun Deep gas to Germany's Uniper
08 January 2025
Macro
Romania's Govt. to prepare "first draft" of 2025 budget by January 27
06 January 2025
Events
2025 concerts in Romania: Justin Timberlake, Snow Patrol, André Rieu, Jonas Kaufmann and more
06 January 2025
Politics
Romanian ruling coalition's presidential candidate steps back
06 January 2025
Macro
Romania's public deficit tops 7% of GDP in Jan-Nov
03 January 2025
Travel
Romania featured in Vogue, CNN lists for best places to visit in 2025