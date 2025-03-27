Business

Romania reportedly in talks with investor for Mangalia Shipyard

27 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Ministry of Economy is in advanced negotiations with an investor interested in taking over the Mangalia Shipyard in order to maintain economic activity and pay employees' salaries, minister Bogdan Ivan announced in the Senate, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Mangalia Shipyard is under insolvency after Damen group, with a 49% stake (the majority stake of 51% is owned by the state) and the management of the company decided to pull out – firstly giving up the management and later initiating the insolvency procedure from its position as a creditor.

"At the moment, we are in advanced negotiations with a potential investor who would rent the assets and the workforce. This is the goal we have, and we are looking for solutions, including with the judicial administrator, because he is the one who is currently managing the company," the minister declared.

The new investor will eventually replace Damen as a shareholder and will also negotiate the takeover of the company including its debts to the Dutch group, minister Ivan said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Daniel Stoenciu)

Normal
Business

Romania reportedly in talks with investor for Mangalia Shipyard

27 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Ministry of Economy is in advanced negotiations with an investor interested in taking over the Mangalia Shipyard in order to maintain economic activity and pay employees' salaries, minister Bogdan Ivan announced in the Senate, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Mangalia Shipyard is under insolvency after Damen group, with a 49% stake (the majority stake of 51% is owned by the state) and the management of the company decided to pull out – firstly giving up the management and later initiating the insolvency procedure from its position as a creditor.

"At the moment, we are in advanced negotiations with a potential investor who would rent the assets and the workforce. This is the goal we have, and we are looking for solutions, including with the judicial administrator, because he is the one who is currently managing the company," the minister declared.

The new investor will eventually replace Damen as a shareholder and will also negotiate the takeover of the company including its debts to the Dutch group, minister Ivan said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Daniel Stoenciu)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 March 2025
Politics
Council of Europe Congress urges Romania to limit use of emergency ordinances on electoral matters
27 March 2025
Sports
Romanian football legend Gheorghe Hagi launches autobiography
27 March 2025
Politics
Romania considers appointing special envoy to Washington
27 March 2025
Macro
Romania's 1.6%-of-GDP January-February public deficit driven by still high payroll, rising interest
27 March 2025
Politics
Bucharest court annuls revolutionary certificate of former president Ion Iliescu
26 March 2025
Entertainment
Romanian man drives 26,000 kilometers to Yakutsk and back in 53 days
26 March 2025
Administration
Cluj-Napoca moves to ban smoking in parks, public transport stations
26 March 2025
Politics
Moscow speaks of hostile actions by Romanian authorities towards the Russian Federation