Romanian authorities improve surveillance in seaside resorts over summer

04 July 2022
Romania recently inaugurated a modern operations center in Constanța, improving surveillance in the county and its seaside resorts. The center has 36 monitors allowing law enforcement to access the numerous cameras installed across the county, but also those mounted-on police vehicles and helicopters. The new facilities cost RON 6 million (EUR 1,2 million).

“The center is one of a kind nationally, integrating all of our partner structures in case of need,” said Lucian Bode, minister of internal affairs, quoted by B1TV.

Law enforcement agents are focused on the seaside resorts, beaches, and other areas with high foot traffic. The new technical capabilities allow for faster reaction times, with orders coming down from the command center directly to the agents on the ground.

Roughly 700 police officers, gendarmes and firemen will patrol the seaside this summer, joined by 900 others assigned temporarily to the area.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

