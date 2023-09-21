Macro

Romania takes steps to increase minimum wage by 10%

21 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Labour Ministry in Romania published, as a last step before promoting it for final enactment, a decision to hike the minimum statutory wage by 10% from RON 3,000 (EUR 600) to RON 3,300 (EUR 660), Digi24 reported. The move will be enforced after the enactment of the bill.

In the construction sector, the minimum wage will increase from RON 4,000 (EUR 800) to RON 4,500 (EUR 900).

Besides increasing the incomes of over 1.5 million employees (28% of the total, according to the ministry’s data) directly and of others indirectly, the move will likely boost the budget revenues (social security contributions, income tax) and will generate inflationary pressures.

The minimum statutory wage increased last time in January 2023 by 17.6% – just above the 16.4% inflation in 2022. This year, the inflation is expected at 7%-8%, after reaching 4.9% ytd in January-August.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania takes steps to increase minimum wage by 10%

21 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Labour Ministry in Romania published, as a last step before promoting it for final enactment, a decision to hike the minimum statutory wage by 10% from RON 3,000 (EUR 600) to RON 3,300 (EUR 660), Digi24 reported. The move will be enforced after the enactment of the bill.

In the construction sector, the minimum wage will increase from RON 4,000 (EUR 800) to RON 4,500 (EUR 900).

Besides increasing the incomes of over 1.5 million employees (28% of the total, according to the ministry’s data) directly and of others indirectly, the move will likely boost the budget revenues (social security contributions, income tax) and will generate inflationary pressures.

The minimum statutory wage increased last time in January 2023 by 17.6% – just above the 16.4% inflation in 2022. This year, the inflation is expected at 7%-8%, after reaching 4.9% ytd in January-August.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria