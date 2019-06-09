Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 09/06/2019 - 12:30
Sports
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Romania loses to Spain, drops to fourth in Group F ranking
06 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Spain scored a 2-1 victory against Romania in the Euro 2020 qualifier match played on the National Arena in Bucharest on Thursday, September 5, although they played the final stages with 10 men after Diego Llorente was sent off.

Florin Andone scored for Romania in minute 59 while Sergio Ramos (penalty, minute 29) and Paco Alcacer (minute 47) scored for Spain.

Spain currently tops the Group F, with 15 points, while Romania dropped from third to fourth.

The Romanians were hoping for a good result at this match, as this would have increased the team’s chances of qualifying to the tournament’s final stage next year. Bucharest will host four Euro 2020 matches. Before Thursday's match, Romania and Spain met 16 times in official and friendly matches, since 1962, each winning five games, while six ended in draws.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Echipa nationala de fotbal a Romaniei)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 09/06/2019 - 12:30
Sports
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Romania loses to Spain, drops to fourth in Group F ranking
06 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Spain scored a 2-1 victory against Romania in the Euro 2020 qualifier match played on the National Arena in Bucharest on Thursday, September 5, although they played the final stages with 10 men after Diego Llorente was sent off.

Florin Andone scored for Romania in minute 59 while Sergio Ramos (penalty, minute 29) and Paco Alcacer (minute 47) scored for Spain.

Spain currently tops the Group F, with 15 points, while Romania dropped from third to fourth.

The Romanians were hoping for a good result at this match, as this would have increased the team’s chances of qualifying to the tournament’s final stage next year. Bucharest will host four Euro 2020 matches. Before Thursday's match, Romania and Spain met 16 times in official and friendly matches, since 1962, each winning five games, while six ended in draws.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Echipa nationala de fotbal a Romaniei)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 September 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader banned from entering the US for corruption
04 September 2019
Business
Danish entrepreneurs launch their agriculture commodities trading platform in Romania
04 September 2019
Letters
Guest post: Another Perspective of Romania
03 September 2019
Politics
Romanian politician when asked about his mother’s real estate deals: I am my mother!
31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40