Euro 2020 qualifiers: Romania loses to Spain, drops to fourth in Group F ranking

Spain scored a 2-1 victory against Romania in the Euro 2020 qualifier match played on the National Arena in Bucharest on Thursday, September 5, although they played the final stages with 10 men after Diego Llorente was sent off.

Florin Andone scored for Romania in minute 59 while Sergio Ramos (penalty, minute 29) and Paco Alcacer (minute 47) scored for Spain.

Spain currently tops the Group F, with 15 points, while Romania dropped from third to fourth.

The Romanians were hoping for a good result at this match, as this would have increased the team’s chances of qualifying to the tournament’s final stage next year. Bucharest will host four Euro 2020 matches. Before Thursday's match, Romania and Spain met 16 times in official and friendly matches, since 1962, each winning five games, while six ended in draws.

(Photo source: Facebook/Echipa nationala de fotbal a Romaniei)