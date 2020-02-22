Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Sat, 02/22/2020 - 19:49
Sports
Romania's Simona Halep wins tennis tournament in Dubai for the third time
22 February 2020
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, currently second in the WTA ranking of the best women's tennis players in the world, won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. In the final, Halep beat this year's revelation, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, after a very disputed match ended 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.

This is Halep's first title after the amazing triumph at Wimbledon in July 2019. The Romanian also had a good run at the Australian Open, where she reached the semifinals earlier this year.

It is for the third time when Halep wins the Dubai Open, after victories in 2014 and 2015. With this victory, Simona has also reached 20 career titles and over 500 singles matches won. The title brought Halep a check for almost USD 700,000 and 470 WTA points.

(Photo source: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship Facebook page)

Normal

