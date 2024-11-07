Romania and Serbia discuss minority rights, EU integration and economic ties

On November 6, Romania's foreign minister, Luminiţa Odobescu, met with Serbian counterpart Marko Djurić in Bucharest for bilateral talks. The discussions centered on minority rights, economic cooperation, and prospects for Serbia's accession to the European Union.

Odobescu highlighted the importance of protecting the rights of the Romanian minority in Serbia and the Serbian minority in Romania. The ministers agreed to resume the work of the Romanian-Serbian Intergovernmental Joint Commission for National Minorities, aiming to advance minority rights protections.

The agenda also covered bilateral relations, economic integration, and Serbia's EU accession process. Both ministers committed to strengthening economic ties, agreeing on plans to boost trade and explore joint initiatives, including a Romanian-Serbian Economic Forum.

Key infrastructure projects, such as the Arad-Morkin natural gas pipeline, the Timisoara-Belgrade highway, and railway modernisation, were also discussed as priorities for enhancing regional connectivity. Opportunities for cross-border collaboration under the INTERREG IPA programme (2021-2027) were further explored.

In addition, Romania reiterated its support for Serbia's EU aspirations, encouraging Serbia to continue with the reforms necessary for membership. Odobescu assured Djurić of Romania's readiness to provide expertise to aid Serbia's accession efforts. Djurić expressed gratitude for Romania's support of Serbia's European journey.

Regional security and stability were also addressed, including the rights of Serbs in Kosovo, the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine, and developments in Moldova.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe)