Politics

Romania and Serbia discuss minority rights, EU integration and economic ties

07 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On November 6, Romania's foreign minister, Luminiţa Odobescu, met with Serbian counterpart Marko Djurić in Bucharest for bilateral talks. The discussions centered on minority rights, economic cooperation, and prospects for Serbia's accession to the European Union.

Odobescu highlighted the importance of protecting the rights of the Romanian minority in Serbia and the Serbian minority in Romania. The ministers agreed to resume the work of the Romanian-Serbian Intergovernmental Joint Commission for National Minorities, aiming to advance minority rights protections.

The agenda also covered bilateral relations, economic integration, and Serbia's EU accession process. Both ministers committed to strengthening economic ties, agreeing on plans to boost trade and explore joint initiatives, including a Romanian-Serbian Economic Forum.

Key infrastructure projects, such as the Arad-Morkin natural gas pipeline, the Timisoara-Belgrade highway, and railway modernisation, were also discussed as priorities for enhancing regional connectivity. Opportunities for cross-border collaboration under the INTERREG IPA programme (2021-2027) were further explored.

In addition, Romania reiterated its support for Serbia's EU aspirations, encouraging Serbia to continue with the reforms necessary for membership. Odobescu assured Djurić of Romania's readiness to provide expertise to aid Serbia's accession efforts. Djurić expressed gratitude for Romania's support of Serbia's European journey.

Regional security and stability were also addressed, including the rights of Serbs in Kosovo, the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine, and developments in Moldova.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe)

Normal
Politics

Romania and Serbia discuss minority rights, EU integration and economic ties

07 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On November 6, Romania's foreign minister, Luminiţa Odobescu, met with Serbian counterpart Marko Djurić in Bucharest for bilateral talks. The discussions centered on minority rights, economic cooperation, and prospects for Serbia's accession to the European Union.

Odobescu highlighted the importance of protecting the rights of the Romanian minority in Serbia and the Serbian minority in Romania. The ministers agreed to resume the work of the Romanian-Serbian Intergovernmental Joint Commission for National Minorities, aiming to advance minority rights protections.

The agenda also covered bilateral relations, economic integration, and Serbia's EU accession process. Both ministers committed to strengthening economic ties, agreeing on plans to boost trade and explore joint initiatives, including a Romanian-Serbian Economic Forum.

Key infrastructure projects, such as the Arad-Morkin natural gas pipeline, the Timisoara-Belgrade highway, and railway modernisation, were also discussed as priorities for enhancing regional connectivity. Opportunities for cross-border collaboration under the INTERREG IPA programme (2021-2027) were further explored.

In addition, Romania reiterated its support for Serbia's EU aspirations, encouraging Serbia to continue with the reforms necessary for membership. Odobescu assured Djurić of Romania's readiness to provide expertise to aid Serbia's accession efforts. Djurić expressed gratitude for Romania's support of Serbia's European journey.

Regional security and stability were also addressed, including the rights of Serbs in Kosovo, the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine, and developments in Moldova.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 November 2024
Politics
Romania's nationalist leader George Simion expects dividends from Trump's win
07 November 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom's sustainable fuels plant gets environmental permit
07 November 2024
Energy
Romania organises first auction for CfD scheme aimed at solar and wind capacities
06 November 2024
Travel
Month-long outdoor tourism campaign promotes Romania on buses in the UK
06 November 2024
Transport
Company with Romanian co-founder joined by EPFL and HEIG-VD in record-breaking hyperloop journey in Switzerland
06 November 2024
Politics
US elections: Romania’s president and presidential hopefuls congratulate Donald Trump
06 November 2024
Society
Second Romanian citizen confirmed dead after floods in Spain
06 November 2024
Politics
EU commissioner candidate Roxana Mînzatu cleared by Romanian lawmakers despite property controversy