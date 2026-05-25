Romania sends over 4,000 sheep to Algeria via cargo planes

Romania has delivered over 4,000 sheep to Algeria using cargo planes, a first for the former, according to an announcement made on Sunday, May 24, by Romania’s National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

"The first cargo air transport with Romanian sheep arrived safely from Romania to Algeria in only two and a half hours. Another three transports are scheduled in the coming period,” ANSVSA said in its press release.

According to the institution’s president, Alexandru Bociu, the use of cargo flights to import sheep from Romania places the quality of Romanian meat in a super-premium segment.

"The sheep arrive at their destination in only two and a half hours, compared to maritime transport, which can last up to 8 days. In other words, we have a clear confirmation of the trust we have gained in a new market that we opened last year. Quality and sanitary-veterinary safety define this collaboration," said the official.

According to the same source, Algeria decided that the entire requirement for the year 2026, including for the Eid al-Adha holiday, will be supplied exclusively from Romania due to the excellent quality of the meat.

Romania’s first shipment of sheep to Algeria took place last year, after a rigorous process of confirming sanitary-veterinary procedures. In the last 30 days, over 600,000 sheep were exported to Algeria, all transported under rigorous safety conditions, aboard several specially authorized ships.

Aside from the Easter period, Romanians do not consume much sheep meat, with an average consumption of just 2.3 kg/inhabitant/year. As such, the country has a constant overproduction of sheep meat that goes to other markets more familiar with such products.

Moreover, according to ANSVSA, Romania exports live animals because it has a reduced slaughtering capacity compared to the demand in external markets.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Autoritatea Nationala Sanitara Veterinara si pentru Siguranta Alimentelor on Facebook)