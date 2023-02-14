Social

Romania sends aid to Syrian population affected by earthquake

14 February 2023
Two C-27J Spartan transport aircraft, belonging to the Romanian Air Force, are carrying out an air transport mission on Tuesday, February 14, in support of the Syrian population affected by earthquakes on February 6.

The military-grade transport aircraft carrying material goods donated by the Romanian state took off from the 90 Air Transport Base on Tuesday morning. One of the aircraft will fly on the Otopeni - Gaziantep (Turkey) route, while the other will have Beirut (Lebanon) as its destination, according to an official press release.

At the same time, Romanian authorities sent a second train with aid for Turkey. The train left on Monday from Bucharest, carrying products from the 'Romanian ShelterCapacity (RO-Shelt)' stocks. The first freight train, which left Bucharest two days ago, arrived in Turkey last night, according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

The Romanian ShelterCapacity (RO-Shelt) initiative represents the result of actions undertaken by the European Commission with the aim of boosting aid capabilities and missions within the European Civil Protection Mechanism. Aid and other products can be made available to countries facing large-scale emergency situations through this program, based on requests for international assistance submitted in accordance with the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: video capture, DSU on Facebook)

Normal
Normal
 

1

