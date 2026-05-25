Romania secures seven medals at 2026 European Rowing Under 19 Championships

Romanian athletes won seven medals, of which two gold, three silver, and two bronze, on Sunday, May 24, at the Under-19 European Rowing Championships in Brandenburg, Germany.

The first gold medal was won in the women’s coxless four, by the crew made up of Ana-Maria Bordanc, Alexandra Daria Crăciun, Anca-Andreea Culidiuc, and Denisa Mihaela Vasilică, ahead of the Serbian team, according to Agerpres.

Romania also won gold in the women’s eight plus one (Teodora Sandru, Carolina Pănuță, Elena Bianca Nițu, Maya Renata Bumbac, Elena Denisa Baciu, Mariana Cașu, Angela Gabriela Cazacu, Mădălina-Dumitrița Ursaciuc, Sarra-Maria Vasca), beating Italy, which finished second.

A silver medal was won by the men’s coxless pair crew (Radu-Andrei Enescu, Dumitru Cristian Pascari). The Russian rowers won gold in the race.

Silver was also won by Marina Ariana Balint and Jessica Popescu in the women’s coxless pair, behind Italy.

Another silver medal was brought by Sebastian-Constantin Lupu and Daria-Elena Maximiuc in the mixed double sculls.

In the women’s quadruple sculls event, Romania (Ioana Gabriela Cristescu, Francesca Iulia Stejar, Sonia Teodora Biță, Daria-Elena Maximiuc) won bronze, behind Poland and Czechia.

Another bronze medal was won by the mixed eight plus one crew (Ana-Maria Bordanc, Alexandra Daria Crăciun, Ionuț Bogdan Paraschiv, Eduard Nicolaica, Sebastian-Ionuț Răileanu, Andrei-George Mitrea, Anca-Andreea Culidiuc, Denisa Mihaela Vasilică, Sarra-Maria Vasca).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Comitetul Olimpic și Sportiv Român on Facebook)