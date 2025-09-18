Romanian project creates seagrass meadows, artificial reefs in the Black Sea

Romania has inaugurated underwater seagrass meadows and artificial reefs in the Black Sea as part of a major restoration project aimed at curbing erosion and reviving marine biodiversity, the National Administration “Apele Române” said. More than 20 hectares of seabed have already been planted with Zostera noltii seagrass and transplanted with Cystoseira barbata seaweed, creating new marine pastures and reef structures.

The project provides habitats for fish, seahorses, and other marine species while capturing carbon, stabilizing the seabed, and protecting the shoreline from erosion.

“This project places Romania on the map of marine ecosystem restoration in Europe. It’s not just about planting underwater vegetation but about restoring ecological balance and investing in a sustainable future for our coast,” said Stelică Hagi, director of the Dobrogea-Litoral Water Basin Administration.

The project has reached nearly 80% completion, according to project manager Nicușor Buzgaru.

Backed by EU co-financing, European Investment Bank support, and partnerships with Romanian research institutes, the initiative is being hailed as a model for Eastern Europe.

“This project sets a new standard in coastal protection and marine restoration in Eastern Europe,” added Mihaela Andra Negoi, investment director at Apele Române.

By 2027, the program aims to cover more than 700,000 square meters of seabed and establish 13 artificial reefs, representing a major step in safeguarding Romania’s shoreline and marine environment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Apele Române)