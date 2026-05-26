Romania’s Road Infrastructure Company wins lawsuit with Italian builder over Brăila bridge delays

Romania’s National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration scored a legal victory in Italy against builder WeBuild. The company had sued CNAIR to block the enforcement of the guarantee of more than RON 87 million related to the delays registered in the construction of the suspended bridge in Brăila, southeastern Romania.

Back in June 2025, CNAIR definitively won a case at the Bucharest Court of Appeal against WeBuild for the same reason. According to court documents, the builder registered more than 800 days of delay in completing the works.

The suspended bridge over the Danube River, one of the largest infrastructure projects in Romania, was inaugurated on July 6, 2023. Soon after, drivers reported problems with the asphalt, which became uneven. In October 2024, the bridge was resurfaced for a fourth time with a new bituminous mixture recipe adapted to the specifics of this bridge, according to the builder.

Due to the issues with the bridge, Romanian authorities completed its reception only in 2025, two years after it was inaugurated. The initial value of the Danube Bridge project was RON 1.996 billion, excluding VAT, and the constructor was the consortium Astaldi S.P.A. - IHI Infrastructure System Co. Ltd., currently named Webuild.

“We will continue to defend the legitimate interest of Romania in courts of law anywhere, regardless of the names of the companies or persons trying to affect it,” wrote the representatives of CNAIR on the company’s Facebook page.

The bridge is one of the largest suspension bridges in Europe, the largest over the Danube, and Romania's biggest infrastructure investment of the last 30 years. Nicknamed Romania's Golden Gate, it has a total length of 1,974.3 meters, with a main span of 1,120 m and two side spans of about 490 m and 365 m long. It connects the Black Sea ports and the Danube Delta with the rest of the country and with the wider Trans-European Transport Network.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Compania Nationala de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere on Facebook)