Macro

Romania submits revised Recovery and Resilience Plan to EC

15 September 2025

The minister of investments and European projects, Dragoș Pîslaru, announced on the evening of Friday, September 12, that Romania has officially submitted the renegotiated National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to the European Commission, after which the formal approval by the Commission and then the decision of the ECOFIN Council will follow.

Romania has currently only EUR 21.62 billion allocated through PNRR, EUR 13.6 billion grants and EUR 8.06 billion loans, down from EUR 28.5 billion initially (EUR 13.6 billion grants and EUR 14.9 billion loans).

On August 14, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects published the full list of projects in the PNRR that are losing money, that are being completely eliminated, and that are shifted from the loan component to the grant component, meaning they receive free European money.

For example, the biggest impact is in the area of ​​infrastructure projects. Here, projects worth EUR 2.17 billion were moved to the grant component, after these projects were initially planned to be built with loans, G4media.ro reported. These are lots and segments of the Moldovan A7 Motorway.

The most important cuts are in hospitals and railway infrastructure.

The "Development of public hospital infrastructure (19 hospitals)" reform, which had a grant budget of EUR 1.047 billion, will suffer a budget cut of EUR 511 million, and EUR 259.8 million is shifted from grant to loan.

"Modernization and renewal of railway infrastructure" had grant funding of EUR 3.24 billion, of which EUR 1.36 billion is being cut and EUR 1.87 billion is being shifted to loans.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mfe.gov.ro)

