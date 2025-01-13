Romania resumes activity at Consulate General in Los Angeles after wildfires

The Consulate General of Romania in Los Angeles, western United States, will resume activity after authorities stated that the area is safe from further fires. Despite the return to normal, new evacuation warnings are not ruled out if the situation requires it, according to Romanian officials.

Large-scale wildfires raged through the famous city, burning down large swaths of numerous neighborhoods. As a result, air quality is poor due to the smoke.

"Local US authorities have informed representatives of the Consulate General of Romania in Los Angeles that the area where the consular office is located is safe, with the mention that new evacuation warnings are not excluded, should the situation demand it. Therefore, MAE announces that consular activity has resumed at the headquarters of the Consulate General of Romania in Los Angeles," the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) stated in a press release.

MAE advises Romanian citizens who are in or planning to travel to the northwestern part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area to follow the authorities' instructions, and in case of imminent danger, to call the emergency number 911. Romanian citizens can request information and consular assistance by contacting the phone numbers of the Consulate General of Romania in Los Angeles: +1 (202) 332-2392, +1 (202) 332-2935, +1 (202) 332-4858. Calls are handled by Call Center operators 24/7.

On Friday, January 10, US authorities requested the evacuation of the Consulate General of Romania's building in Los Angeles due to the wildfires.

Around 14,000 firefighters are active in the southern California region, being assisted by 84 aircrafts and 1,354 fire engines. Nevertheless, strong winds of 96 km/h made stopping the multiple fires nearly impossible.

At least 25 people have died following the LA fires, according to the county medical examiner and 16 are still missing. Property damages from the blazes were estimated at between USD 250 billion - 275 billion, according to BBC.

There are no reports of deceased Romanian citizens.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)