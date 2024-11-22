Tech

Romania to host regional research hub for hydrogen-based technologies, minister says

22 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A regional research hub for hydrogen-based technologies will be established in Romania, according to an announcement from research, digitalization, and innovation minister Bogdan Ivan made on Thursday, November 21. 

The project is being developed by the National Institute for Research and Development of Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies – ICSI Râmnicu Vâlcea, in partnership with Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca and the Technical University of Bucharest.

The new hub will host an experimental line for the entire hydrogen production system.

"We will build a regional research hub for hydrogen-based technologies, create an experimental line for the entire hydrogen production system in Romania, develop a digital system to optimize this process, and ensure that, through this project, together with nine SMEs as partners, we will also achieve technology transfer to the market," Ivan stated on Facebook.

The project is based on EUR 130 million in EU funding and involves 81 researchers and 9 SMEs working in research and innovation infrastructure.

A dozen patents for new hydrogen technologies will remain the property of the Romanian state, along with numerous jobs.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bogdan Ivan on Facebook)

Normal
Tech

Romania to host regional research hub for hydrogen-based technologies, minister says

22 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A regional research hub for hydrogen-based technologies will be established in Romania, according to an announcement from research, digitalization, and innovation minister Bogdan Ivan made on Thursday, November 21. 

The project is being developed by the National Institute for Research and Development of Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies – ICSI Râmnicu Vâlcea, in partnership with Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca and the Technical University of Bucharest.

The new hub will host an experimental line for the entire hydrogen production system.

"We will build a regional research hub for hydrogen-based technologies, create an experimental line for the entire hydrogen production system in Romania, develop a digital system to optimize this process, and ensure that, through this project, together with nine SMEs as partners, we will also achieve technology transfer to the market," Ivan stated on Facebook.

The project is based on EUR 130 million in EU funding and involves 81 researchers and 9 SMEs working in research and innovation infrastructure.

A dozen patents for new hydrogen technologies will remain the property of the Romanian state, along with numerous jobs.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bogdan Ivan on Facebook)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2024
Politics
Romania, Bulgaria closer to full Schengen accession after key talks with Austria and Hungary
22 November 2024
Tech
AROBS tests AlertBox prototype connecting Starlink and Iridium to Romania’s emergency response systems
22 November 2024
Tech
Romania to host regional research hub for hydrogen-based technologies, minister says
22 November 2024
Startup
Fintech Fagura raises EUR 1 mln to boost financial ecosystem for freelancers and entrepreneurs in CEE
22 November 2024
Politics
Almost 1.8 million Bucharest residents called to vote in local referendum this Sunday
22 November 2024
Politics
Four German political foundations launch matching platform for undecided Romanian voters
22 November 2024
Energy
EC allows Romania to pay subsidies to energy-intensive industrial consumers
21 November 2024
Politics
Romania's 2024 presidential elections: Voting outside of the country starts on November 22