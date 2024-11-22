Romania to host regional research hub for hydrogen-based technologies, minister says

A regional research hub for hydrogen-based technologies will be established in Romania, according to an announcement from research, digitalization, and innovation minister Bogdan Ivan made on Thursday, November 21.

The project is being developed by the National Institute for Research and Development of Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies – ICSI Râmnicu Vâlcea, in partnership with Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca and the Technical University of Bucharest.

The new hub will host an experimental line for the entire hydrogen production system.

"We will build a regional research hub for hydrogen-based technologies, create an experimental line for the entire hydrogen production system in Romania, develop a digital system to optimize this process, and ensure that, through this project, together with nine SMEs as partners, we will also achieve technology transfer to the market," Ivan stated on Facebook.

The project is based on EUR 130 million in EU funding and involves 81 researchers and 9 SMEs working in research and innovation infrastructure.

A dozen patents for new hydrogen technologies will remain the property of the Romanian state, along with numerous jobs.

(Photo source: Bogdan Ivan on Facebook)