Healthcare

Romania to establish eight regional detoxification and recovery centers for drug addicts

26 June 2024

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies, the deciding body, adopted a bill establishing eight regional detoxification and recovery centers for drug addicts.

The centers will include measures for prevention, treatment, risk prevention, and the consequences associated with drug use, as well as social reintegration. 

"The centers are accredited by the National Authority for Quality Management in Health according to international standards in the field of recovery for drug-dependent persons. The construction, establishment, and operation of the centers will be funded with investment and operating amounts equally, 50% from the state budget through the Ministry of Health and 50% from the budgets of interested public authorities, or funds from European financing programs," the project states. 

Eight centers will be established, one in each region of the country: North-East, South-East, South-Muntenia, South-West Oltenia, West, North-West, Center, and Bucharest-Ilfov.

“A necessary measure, as the infrastructure needed to treat drug addiction is virtually absent in Romania,” said justice minister Alina Gorghiu on Facebook.

According to the 2022 National Report on the Drug Situation, approximately 10.7% of individuals in Romania aged between 15 and 64 have consumed at least one type of illicit drug in their lifetime, and 6% have used it in the past year. Those between 15 and 34 are more likely to consume drugs. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Thomas Photiou/Dreamstime.com)

1

