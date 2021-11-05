Romania moves the US to yellow COVID list, adds Hungary and Denmark to red list

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on November 5 the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

Several countries/territories were moved to the red list following an increase in their COVID-19 incidence rates, among them Czech Republic, Hungary, Denmark, Iceland, and Luxembourg, Digi24 reported.

Meanwhile, the US was moved from the red to the yellow list following a decrease in the incidence rate. Other countries such as Poland and Norway are also on the new yellow list, but because their COVID-19 incidence rate has increased (they were previously rated as green countries).

Israel, Cuba, Costa Rica, and the Bahamas are now rated as green.

The new lists, valid starting November 7, are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)