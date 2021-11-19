Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Romania moves Cyprus to COVID red list, France and Portugal to yellow list

19 November 2021
The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on November 18 the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

Cyprus, Jordan, San Marino, Greenland, and Trinidad and Tobago were moved to the red list following an increase in their COVID-19 incidence rates, according to Digi24.

Meanwhile, countries such as France, Portugal, Monaco, and Chile joined the yellow list, while Thailand and Iran are among those moved to the green list.

The updated lists are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trazvan/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
