Romania receives three more F-16 fighter jets purchased from Norway

Romania received three additional F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets on Friday, December 13, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance national and NATO air defense capabilities. The aircraft, purchased from Norway, landed at the 71st Air Base "General Emanoil Ionescu" in Câmpia Turzii, joining the fleet of the 48th Fighter Squadron.

This latest delivery brings the squadron's inventory to 15 F-16 jets acquired from Norway, alongside associated equipment and support services, the Ministry of Defence announced.

Romania's broader program to modernize its Air Force includes a total purchase of 32 F-16 aircraft from Norway, supported by a complementary logistics and services package from the United States.

These operational aircraft are expected to serve as a transitional fleet for at least 10 years, paving the way for the future integration of fifth-generation fighter jets.

(Photo source: Facebook/Fortele Aeriene Romane)