Romania records decline in public sector employment in August

The number of employees in Romania’s public institutions and authorities fell to 1,268,801 in August 2025, representing a monthly decrease of 34,762 positions, Economedia.ro reported, citing data from the Ministry of Finance. Compared with January 2025, public sector employment was down by 43,707 positions.

More than 63% of the occupied positions, totaling 801,829, were in central public administration, marking a decline of 34,190 from July. Of these, 586,748 jobs were in institutions fully financed from the state budget, 31,963 fewer than in the previous month.

The Ministry of Education reported the largest reduction, with its workforce decreasing by 31,046 to 277,083 employees.

Other ministries also saw smaller declines, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs with 126,539 employees (down by 653), the Ministry of National Defence with 76,074 (down by 57), the Ministry of Finance with 24,133 (down by 95), and the Ministry of Health with 18,333 (down by 22).

In institutions funded through the social security budget, 8,785 positions were occupied, down by 42 compared to July. Entities subsidised from the state budget and the unemployment insurance budget employed 43,169 people (down by 249), while institutions fully financed from their own revenues had 163,127 positions filled (down by 1,936).

Local public administration employed 466,972 people in August, 572 fewer than in the previous month. Of these, 286,170 were in institutions financed entirely from local budgets (down by 491), while 180,802 worked in institutions financed wholly or partially from their own revenues (down by 81).

The continued decrease in public sector employment follows government efforts to streamline administration and reduce public expenditure as part of a wider fiscal consolidation programme.

