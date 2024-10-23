Romania's Competition Council outlines 87 Profi stores that Mega Image must sell under takeover procedure

In order to be allowed to take over the Profi retail chain from the investment fund Mid Europa Partners, Louis Delhaize, which already operates its retailer Mega Image in Romania, agreed with the Competition Council to divest 87 Profi stores in 44 localities where the activities of the two chains overlap possibly leading to a market concentration and consequently fewer options for the buyers.

The buyers may be legal or natural persons (including financial investors) not related to either Mega Image or Profi with sufficient financial resources and enough experience in either retail or HoReCa in order to keep the stores in operation.

The main localities where part of the stores will be sold are first-tier cities Timișoara, Oradea, Bucuresti, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, and Ploiesti, Economica.net reported. Smaller localities in their proximity are included on the list: Popești Leordeni, Bragadiru, Fundeni, Pantelimon, Balotești, Domnești and Chiajna, near Bucharest; Năvodari near Constanta and Florești near Cluj-Napoca.

Mountain resorts Azuga, Breaza, Predeal, and Bușteni in Prahova Valley are also included on the list, as well as smaller localities Târgu Ocna and Adjud.

For the stores on the list, the transfer will be carried out in the form of a business transfer, including related equipment and personnel, without interrupting the activity of any of the stores involved.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Profi)